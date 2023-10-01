Football: Tawaratsumida nets wonder goal as FC Tokyo ease past Gamba

Newsfrom Japan

Nineteen-year-old Kota Tawaratsumida scored a superb solo goal as FC Tokyo cruised to a 3-0 home win over Gamba Osaka in the J-League first division on Sunday. The attacker, whose late winner over Sagan Tosu on Sept. 23 was his first goal in J1, completed the scoring after embarking on a powerful run from inside his own half in the 78th minute at Ajinomoto Stadium. The youngster picked up Yuto Nagatomo's headed ball before bursting down the left. Chased by two Gamba players, Tawaratsumida flicked the ball through the legs of a defender and wriggled his way into the box before curling a fine ef...