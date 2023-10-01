Baseball: Fighters rookie Tamiya takes down Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Rookie Yua Tamiya hit a three-run home run to power the Nippon Ham Fighters to a 4-3 victory Sunday over the SoftBank Hawks, who fell into a tie for second place as one of the three teams battling for two Pacific League playoff spots. The Hawks are now dead even with the Rakuten Eagles, 8-2 winners over the league champion Orix Buffaloes, and a half-game ahead of the Lotte Marines, who got past the Seibu Lions 3-2. Tamiya, a catcher who started in left field at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome, batted in the third with two on and no outs with his team trailing 2-1. He turned on a straight inside fastball...