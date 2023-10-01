Tennis: Kudermetova upstages Pegula to win Toray Pan Pacific Open

Newsfrom Japan

Russia's Veronika Kudermetova beat the world No. 4 Jessica Pegula of the United States 7-5, 6-1 to win the Toray Pan Pacific Open on Sunday for her second title on the WTA Tour. The 26-year-old Kudermetova, ranked 19th, beat No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in Friday's quarterfinals and defied the odds again in the final at Ariake Tennis Forest Park. "Jessica is a great player, she's a great fighter, and I prepared myself for the fight," Kudermetova told the WTA website, wtatennis.com. After getting the first break and leading 3-0, Kudermetova let Pegula tie at 3-3 but got her second ...