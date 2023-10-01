Japan, ASEAN to beef up private sector cybersecurity cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will seek to beef up private sector cybersecurity cooperation amid China's growing regional influence, Japanese government sources said Sunday. Stakeholders and relevant parties from both sides, including nongovernmental organizations, will sign an agreement in Tokyo this week ahead of a summit in the Japanese capital in December to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Japan-ASEAN friendship and cooperation, according to the sources. The agreement, which will see cybersecurity collaboration between Japan and ASEAN nations reinforced, will be ...