Tokyo stocks open higher after U.S. gov’t shutdown averted

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher in early Monday trading as market uncertainty eased following a last-minute deal over the weekend to avert a U.S. government shutdown.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 411.93 points, or 1.29 percent, from Friday to 32,269.55. The broader Topix index was up 20.62 points, or 0.89 percent, at 2,344.01.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, bank, and glass and ceramic product issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 149.52-53 yen compared with 149.30-40 yen in New York and 148.76-78 yen in Toky...