Tokyo stocks rise on BOJ Tankan results, averted U.S. gov’t shutdown

Tokyo stocks rose sharply Monday morning, with sentiment buoyed by a stronger-than-expected Bank of Japan Tankan business survey and the passage of a stopgap funding bill by the U.S. Congress to avert a government shutdown.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond hit 0.775 percent, its highest level in around 10 years.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 448.04 points, or 1.41 percent, from Friday to 32,305.66. The broader Topix index was up 26.82 points, or 1.15 percent, at 2,350.21.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by bank, transportation equipment and m...