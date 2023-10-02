BOJ members see FY 2023 latter half as important for inflation goal

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan board members were more confident about wage growth and the price outlook when they met in September, with some expecting early next year will prove critical in achieving the central bank’s inflation target, a summary of their opinions showed Monday.

One member touched on the potential impact of ending the central bank’s negative interest rate at its Sept. 21-22 meeting, at which the Policy Board shot down speculation of an earlier-than-expected shift from monetary easing.

“Achievement of 2 percent inflation in a sustainable and stable manner seems to have clearly come in sight, ...