Indonesia launches Southeast Asia’s 1st high-speed railway

Indonesia on Monday launched Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway network, built with Chinese technology as part of China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

The bullet train service named “Whoosh,” inaugurated after several delays and a cost overrun, will link Jakarta and the West Java provincial capital of Bandung, the country’s fourth-most populous city.

The train can run on the 142-kilometer line at a maximum speed of 350 km per hour, cutting travel time from approximately three hours to about 40 minutes.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended the launch ceremony and rode on...