Indonesia launches Southeast Asia’s 1st high-speed railway

Indonesia on Monday launched Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway network, built with Chinese technology as part of China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

The bullet train service named “Whoosh,” inaugurated after several delays and a cost overrun, will link Jakarta and the West Java provincial capital of Bandung, the country’s fourth-most populous city.

The train can run on the 142-kilometer line at a maximum speed of 350 km per hour, cutting travel time from approximately three hours to about 40 minutes.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended the launch ceremony and rode on...

Kyodo News

