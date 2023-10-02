Tokyo stocks fall, gains erased by concerns over U.S. yield rises

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday, giving up earlier gains made on a stronger-than-expected Bank of Japan Tankan business survey, as selling was spurred by concerns over rising U.S. long-term interest rates.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond hit 0.775 percent, its highest level in around 10 years.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 97.74 points, or 0.31 percent, from Friday at 31,759.88. The broader Topix index finished 8.95 points, or 0.39 percent, lower at 2,314.44.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by oil and coal product, air transportation...