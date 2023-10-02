Baseball: Ozeki tosses 5-plus shutout innings as Hawks blank Eagles
Tomohisa Ozeki threw five-plus shutout innings on four hits as the SoftBank Hawks beat their fellow playoff-berth chasers Rakuten Eagles 6-0 in the Pacific League on Monday.
First-inning RBI singles from Yuki Yanagita and Akira Nakamura off former New York Yankee Masahiro Tanaka (7-11) gave the Hawks a 2-0 lead before Ozeki (5-7) survived a bases-loaded jam with a double play in the top of the second at PayPay Dome.
Tatsuru Yanagimachi doubled and scored on a ground out in the home half as Tanaka, who allowed five hits and a walk while striking out one over five innings, suffered his third str...