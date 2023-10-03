URGENT: Japan eyeing all possible steps amid weak yen: finance chief

Newsfrom Japan

The government is monitoring foreign exchange movements with “a heightened sense of urgency” and an eye on all possible steps, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday, as the yen was trading just shy of the psychologically important 150 line against the U.S. dollar.

Suzuki reiterated that Japanese authorities are looking at volatility, not specific levels, when it comes to currency intervention, amid market vigilance about another yen-buying, dollar-selling operation.