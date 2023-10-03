Tokyo stocks fall in morning as U.S. rate hike concerns persist

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning as strong U.S. industrial data released overnight fueled investor concern about further interest hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 393.96 points, or 1.24 percent, from Monday to 31,365.92. The broader Topix index was down 22.40 points, or 0.97 percent, at 2,292.04.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and nonferrous metal issues.