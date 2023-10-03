Baseball: Ohtani’s Angels part ways with manager Nevin

Newsfrom Japan

The Los Angeles Angels will not retain manager Phil Nevin for the 2024 season, the club said Monday after finishing fourth in the American League West and missing out on a playoff spot for the ninth straight year.

The Angels, home to two-way star Shohei Ohtani, named Nevin their interim manager in June 2022 after firing Joe Maddon. The franchise then handed Nevin a one-year deal with an option last offseason.

The 52-year-old failed to turn the team’s fortunes around, however, finishing this season 73-89 for an eighth straight losing record despite monumental contributions from Ohtani.

A trailb...