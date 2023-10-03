Trading of Evergrande shares resumes on Hong Kong market

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong’s stock exchange on Tuesday resumed trading of shares in embattled property developer China Evergrande Group, following their suspension last week.

The stock exchange also restarted stock trading of Evergrande Property Services, a subsidiary of China Evergrande Group that had also been suspended since Thursday, the bourse said.

Trading in the two companies’ shares as well as those of another subsidiary of the group was halted a day after Bloomberg reported that the founder and chairman of the cash-strapped Chinese property giant, Hui Ka Yan, had been placed under the control of Chine...