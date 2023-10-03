Japan to provide 192 bil. yen in extra aid to U.S. chipmaker Micron

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will provide up to 192 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in additional subsidies for U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc.'s plant in Hiroshima Prefecture, the industry minister said Tuesday, as the country tries to strengthen its chip supply chain.

The move, which comes on top of the up to 46.5 billion yen aid announced earlier, adds to Japan’s efforts to ensure a stable supply of chips at a time when rising tensions between the United States and China are increasingly posing a threat to its economic security.

Micron has said it plans to invest up to 500 billion yen in Japan in the next few ye...