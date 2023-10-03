Baseball: Ex-Dragons, Giants infielder Ibata set for Japan job

Newsfrom Japan

Former Chunichi Dragons and Yomiuri Giants infielder Hirokazu Ibata is set to become the new Japan baseball team manager after the Samurai Japan development committee signed off on his appointment, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday. The 48-year-old will succeed Hideki Kuriyama, who guided Japan to its third World Baseball Classic title in March before stepping down in May at the expiry of his contract. The somewhat drawn-out search for a successor to Kuriyama was eventually narrowed down to Ibata, who played at the 2013 WBC and helped Japan win the Tokyo Olympics gold medal as a c...