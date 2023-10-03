Football: Tachibanada wonder strike lifts Kawasaki past Ulsan

Newsfrom Japan

Kawasaki Frontale defeated Asian Champions League Group I opponents Ulsan Hyundai 1-0 on Tuesday thanks to a spectacular 89th-minute winner from skipper Kento Tachibanada.

The visiting South Korean football champions took just one shot on target but looked set to share the points before Tachibanada broke the deadlock with a thunderbolt from several meters outside the box at Todoroki Stadium.

Pressing high up the pitch, the J-League side won possession in their attacking half before substitute Daiya Tono controlled a deflected cross and laid it off for Tachibanada, whose shot rocketed past Ulsa...