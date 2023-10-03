URGENT: U.S. dollar climbs above 150 yen line, highest level in nearly 1 year

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The U.S. dollar rose above the 150 yen line Tuesday in New York trading, reaching a level not seen since October 2022 amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates high for a prolonged period.

The dollar topped the line on prospects of a wider interest rate gap between Japan and the United States due to their central banks’ diverging policies.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News