URGENT: U.S. dollar climbs above 150 yen line, highest level in nearly 1 year
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
The U.S. dollar rose above the 150 yen line Tuesday in New York trading, reaching a level not seen since October 2022 amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will likely keep interest rates high for a prolonged period.
The dollar topped the line on prospects of a wider interest rate gap between Japan and the United States due to their central banks’ diverging policies.