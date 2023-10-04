URGENT: Japan declines to comment on possible market intervention to buy yen

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government on Wednesday declined to comment on whether it intervened in the currency market to arrest the yen’s decline against the U.S. dollar, after the Japanese currency temporarily fell below the 150 mark overnight.

The yen has since slightly strengthened, trading around 149.10 versus the dollar.

“We refrain from making any comment,” Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters.