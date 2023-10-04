URGENT: Tokyo stocks extend losses in morning, Nikkei down over 2%
Tokyo stocks fell sharply Wednesday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei index losing more than 2 percent, after strong U.S. job openings data released overnight fueled expectations of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The Nikkei fell below the 31,000 mark for the first time in four months, with bank and transportation equipment issues leading the decline.