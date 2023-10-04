Amazon Japan delivery driver found eligible for workers’ compensation

Newsfrom Japan

A self-employed delivery driver for the Japanese unit of Amazon.com Inc. has been deemed eligible for workers’ compensation after he was injured on the job, a labor union said Wednesday.

While self-employed individuals are generally not eligible for workers’ compensation, given he received direct instructions from the online shopping giant, the man in his 60s was recognized by the Yokosuka labor standards inspection office as effectively being “an employee,” according to Tokyo Union.

The lack of protection for workers under labor standards laws who are classified as freelancers, but who in pra...