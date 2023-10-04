Japan, U.S. business leaders urge gov’ts to ensure stable chip supply

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese and U.S. business leaders on Wednesday urged their governments to deepen collaboration to ensure a stable supply of semiconductors as they become increasingly important in the digitalization of everything from cars to infrastructure.

In a joint statement released at the end of their two-day meeting of the annual Japan-U.S. Business Conference, top corporate executives from the two countries also emphasized heightened economic security risks surrounding semiconductors in the face of rising geopolitical tensions.

“It is our policy to strengthen interaction between allies,” Jun Sawada, h...