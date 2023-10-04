Japan assures Malaysians of safety of seafood amid Fukushima concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Wednesday sought to reassure people in Malaysia about the safety of Japanese seafood despite concerns about the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.

Ichiro Miyashita, the minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, served scallops at an event in Kuala Lumpur, as part of efforts to further expand Japan’s seafood export market to Southeast Asia amid China’s blanket ban on Japanese seafood imports.

“Please taste it,” Miyashita said to local people at a shopping mall at the heart of the Malaysian capital, as he served scal...