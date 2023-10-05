Campaigning begins for upper house by-election in western Japan
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Official campaigning commenced Thursday for a House of Councillors by-election in western Japan, the first national contest since Prime Minister Fumio Kishida revamped his Cabinet last month in a bid to re-energize his political base.
The upper house race in the Tokushima-Kochi district kicked off before campaigning for a House of Representatives by-election starts next Tuesday. The two by-elections on Oct. 22 are expected to be one-on-one battles between the ruling and opposition forces.
The by-elections come as the approval ratings of Kishida’s Cabinet have slumped to the lowest levels since...