Japan begins 2nd round of Fukushima treated water discharge

Newsfrom Japan

The second round of the discharge of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea began Thursday, the plant operator said, after a spat over it quickly escalated between Japan and China. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said it plans to eject about 460 tons of treated water per day about 1 kilometer off the coast via an underwater tunnel for less than three weeks. The latest plan is the second of the four rounds to be conducted by the end of next March to release a total of about 31,200 tons of such water, with a total amount of tritiu...