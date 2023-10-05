Mt. Fuji gets season’s 1st snowcap, 5 days later than last year

Newsfrom Japan

Mt. Fuji sported its first snowcap of the season on Thursday, five days later than last year and three days later than an average year, a local weather agency said.

An official of the Kofu Local Meteorological Observatory in Yamanashi Prefecture observed a layer of snow on the summit of the 3,776-meter mountain around 7:30 a.m.

The observatory said snowfall was brought by clouds hovering over Japan’s highest peak due to a low-pressure system from late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

At 4 a.m. Thursday, the temperature near the mountain’s peak fell to minus 2.5 C, according to the Japan Meteorolo...