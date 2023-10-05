Tokyo stocks rise in morning on bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose on Thursday morning as investors hunted bargains following a five-day losing streak and receding fears over further interest rate hikes in the United States after data was released suggesting a weakening jobs market.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 359.63 points, or 1.18 percent, from Wednesday to 30,886.51. The broader Topix index was up 32.04 points, or 1.44 percent, at 2,250.93.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by securities house, financing business and air transportation issues.