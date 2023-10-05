Tokyo stocks snap 5-day losing streak on bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded sharply Thursday to snap a five-day losing streak on bargain-hunting, with sentiment lifted by advances in U.S. and other Asian markets.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 548.48 points, or 1.80 percent, from Wednesday at 31,075.36. The broader Topix index finished 44.87 points, or 2.02 percent, higher at 2,263.76.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by securities house, financing business and real estate issues.