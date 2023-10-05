Football: Furuhashi nets for Celtic in frustrating 2-1 loss to Lazio

Newsfrom Japan

Kyogo Furuhashi netted his first-ever Champions League goal for Celtic, but the Hoops finished their Group E clash with Lazio emptyhanded Wednesday after Pedro scored in added time to snatch a 2-1 win for the visiting Serie A side.

Japan internationals Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate also started for the Scottish football champions, while Daichi Kamada lined up for Lazio at Celtic Park.

Furuhashi slipped behind the defensive line and calmly fired past Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel to give Celtic a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute, with Hatate involved in the buildup before Matt O’Riley provided the as...