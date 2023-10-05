PR firm says it made Johnny’s press conference reporter “blacklist”

Newsfrom Japan

The public relations firm that organized a press conference for scandal-hit male talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc. admitted Thursday that it had drawn up a “blacklist” of certain journalists not to be called on to ask questions.

FTI Consulting Inc., the Japanese branch of the U.S. business services giant, apologized and said Johnny’s, embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal involving its late founder, had “absolutely no involvement in the creation (of the list) and distribution to operation staff” at the press event earlier this week.

The list was made so the press conference “would run smoot...