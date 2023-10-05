Australia needs more investment in gas industry: resources minister

Newsfrom Japan

Australian Minister for Resources Madeleine King has said that more investment is needed in Australia’s gas industry to ensure future supply for Australia and its allies, as concerns grow in Japan about the challenges of ensuring stable gas supplies as Canberra adapts its energy policy.

Speaking to Kyodo News in a phone interview Wednesday, King said that Australian liquefied natural gas is an essential component in maintaining Japan’s energy security, and welcomed input from the country’s government and its industry in planning Australia’s gas policies to ensure stable regional energy supplie...