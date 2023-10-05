Baseball: Okajima knocks in go-ahead runs as Eagles clip Fighters
Takero Okajima’s two-run double broke a fifth-inning tie as the Pacific League’s fourth-place Rakuten Eagles remained in the thick of the playoff picture with a 5-3 win over the Nippon Ham Fighters.
The win moved the Eagles to within a half game of the Lotte Marines, who currently occupy the PL’s third and final playoff spot.
Trailing 3-1 at Rakuten Mobile Park Miyagi, the Eagles loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batsman from starting pitcher Haruka Nemoto (3-1).
With two outs, reliever Taisho Tamai surrendered a little flare single over second to tie it before Okajima flied to the wall ...