Baseball: Okajima knocks in go-ahead runs as Eagles clip Fighters

Newsfrom Japan

Takero Okajima’s two-run double broke a fifth-inning tie as the Pacific League’s fourth-place Rakuten Eagles remained in the thick of the playoff picture with a 5-3 win over the Nippon Ham Fighters.

The win moved the Eagles to within a half game of the Lotte Marines, who currently occupy the PL’s third and final playoff spot.

Trailing 3-1 at Rakuten Mobile Park Miyagi, the Eagles loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batsman from starting pitcher Haruka Nemoto (3-1).

With two outs, reliever Taisho Tamai surrendered a little flare single over second to tie it before Okajima flied to the wall ...