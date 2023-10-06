White House supports bipartisan Senate delegation’s trip to China

Newsfrom Japan

The White House said Thursday it supports a bipartisan Senate delegation’s trip next week to China, at a time when Washington and Beijing are seeking to arrange a face-to-face meeting between their presidents in November.

The delegation will be led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, with his office saying earlier this week the trip, which will also take them to Japan and South Korea, is aimed at “advancing U.S. economic and national security interests in the region.”

Asked about the upcoming trip during a press briefing, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said “we certainly suppo...