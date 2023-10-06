Tokyo stocks open lower after Wall Street declines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, after fewer-than-expected U.S. jobless claims stoked concerns over prolonged monetary tightening in the world’s largest economy.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 75.53 points, or 0.24 percent, from Thursday to 30,999.83. The broader Topix index was down 2.92 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,260.84.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and bank issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 148.47-50 yen compared with 148.45-55 yen in New Y...