Tokyo stocks mixed amid caution over U.S. jobs data, bargain-hunting

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo stocks were mixed Friday morning as bargain-hunting following recent losses was offset by selling amid wariness over key U.S. employment data to be released later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 76.56 points, or 0.25 percent, from Thursday to 30,998.80. The broader Topix index was up 4.47 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,268.23.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by securities house, and pulp and paper issues, while the main decliners were mining and electric appliance issues.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News