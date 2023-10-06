Tokyo stocks mixed amid caution over U.S. jobs data, bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Friday morning as bargain-hunting following recent losses was offset by selling amid wariness over key U.S. employment data to be released later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 76.56 points, or 0.25 percent, from Thursday to 30,998.80. The broader Topix index was up 4.47 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,268.23.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by securities house, and pulp and paper issues, while the main decliners were mining and electric appliance issues.