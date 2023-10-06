Football: Mitoma gets assist as Brighton secure point at Marseille

Newsfrom Japan

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma registered an assist as Brighton salvaged a late 2-2 draw away to Marseille in the Europa League on Thursday. With his team trailing 2-0 at half time, Mitoma cut back from the byline to set up Pascal Gross to slot home in the 54th minute at Stade de Marseille in the Group B encounter. Joao Pedro's 88th-minute penalty secured a point for the Seagulls after Tariq Lamptey, heavily involved in their first goal, was fouled inside the box. "I passed the ball thinking there might be someone. I was glad there was," Mitoma said of his assist. Marseille scored their two goals i...