Turkish Airlines plane diverted from route, flew over central Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

A Turkish Airlines passenger aircraft erroneously diverted from its route and flew over Tokyo Tower and other central parts of the Japanese capital last month, Japanese transport ministry officials said Friday. The flight did not pose a safety threat to its passengers or people on the ground as the plane flew at sufficient altitude, but the ministry requested the airline to take preventive steps and alerted other air carriers to avoid similar incidents, they said. The Turkish Airlines aircraft bound for Istanbul departed Tokyo's Haneda airport on the late evening of Sept. 22. Instead of flying...