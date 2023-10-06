Nikkei ends slightly lower ahead of U.S. jobs data

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index ended slightly lower on Friday amid a cautious mood ahead of U.S. employment data to be released later in the day, while bargain-hunting following recent losses helped limit losses. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 80.69 points, or 0.26 percent, from Thursday at 30,994.67. The broader Topix index finished 0.32 point, or 0.01 percent, higher at 2,264.08. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation and pulp and paper issues, while the main decliners were mining and precision instrument issues.