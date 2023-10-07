Biden says meeting China’s Xi in November a “possibility”

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday referred to the “possibility” of meeting face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month in San Francisco.

“There is no such meeting set up, but it is a possibility,” Biden told reporters at the White House, when asked about the prospects of a bilateral meeting with the Chinese leader on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

Biden’s brief statement, without further elaboration, came after he made remarks on the U.S. economy.

He will chair this year’s gathering of the multilateral economic forum, slated for mid-November in the...