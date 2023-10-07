Chinese tourists in Japan eat sushi amid Beijing's seafood import ban

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese holidaymakers visiting Japan have said they are enjoying eating sushi amid Beijing's ban on Japanese seafood imports, imposed following the release of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear complex into the sea. "I eat sushi every day," said a woman in her 40s from China's Zhejiang Province while shopping in the upmarket Ginza shopping district in Tokyo during China's eight-day National Day vacation period, which kicked off on Sept. 29. "I don't care where the fish were caught." Li Pei, another Chinese tourist who was visiting Ginza during the holiday season from ...