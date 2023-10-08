Low-emission hydrogen production may grow 40-fold by 2030: IEA

Newsfrom Japan

The amount of hydrogen produced in eco-friendly ways across the world could expand about 40 times in eight years from 2022, a recent study by the International Energy Agency showed. Global hydrogen output by water electrolysis or other means with low carbon dioxide emissions could grow to 38 megatons in 2030 from less than 1 megaton last year, which was "very similar to in 2021," according to the IEA's Global Hydrogen Review 2023. The prediction, on the basis of already announced projects, reflects efforts by many nations aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions to produce carbon-free prod...