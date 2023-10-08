Baseball: Twins' Maeda gives up 2 runs as Astros win ALDS Game 1

Newsfrom Japan

Kenta Maeda allowed two runs on four hits over two innings as his Minnesota Twins lost 6-4 to the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Saturday. Maeda, who took the mound with his team trailing 3-0 at Minute Maid Park, survived a two-on jam in the fourth inning but failed to stem the tide by giving up RBI singles to Jose Abreu and Chas McCormick in the fifth. The right-hander walked two and struck out two, while starter Bailey Ober was tagged with the loss after surrendering a solo shot to Jose Altuve in the first and a two-run homer to Yordan Alvarez in the third...