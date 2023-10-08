Football: Hatate scores, assists in Celtic win over Kilmarnock

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Reo Hatate scored the opener and contributed an assist as Celtic beat Kilmarnock 3-1 at home in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. Hatate showed a fine touch to skip past his marker before driving into the box and finding the left bottom corner in the 22nd minute at Celtic Park for his second goal of the season. A fortuitous assist followed in the 33rd minute when Hatate inadvertently blocked a pass from Luis Palma. After hitting the Japanese, the ball returned to the feet of Palma who then curled in off the post from outside the box to double the lead. David Watson pulled ...