Football: Kashiwa hammer J2 Kumamoto to reach Emperor's Cup final

Newsfrom Japan

Roasso Kumamoto's fairytale run came to an end in the Emperor's Cup semifinals Sunday as the J-League second-division side lost 4-0 away to top-flight opponents Kashiwa Reysol. Despite languishing in 16th in the 22-team J2, Kumamoto put together a superb cup campaign and upset three J1 teams en route to the last four, before failing to replicate the outcome at Sankyo Frontier Stadium. Kashiwa midfielder Sachiro Toshima opened the scoring in the ninth minute, placing his header past Kumamoto keeper Ryuga Tashiro at the far post following a fine chipped cross from the left by forward Mao Hosoya....