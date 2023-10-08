Japan to host CO2 reduction summit in Dec. with ASEAN, Aus.: sources

Newsfrom Japan

Japan plans to host a leaders' meeting on reducing carbon emissions with most ASEAN members and Australia in December, Japanese government sources said Sunday. The summit in Tokyo will be held under the Asia Zero Emission Community framework launched by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government last year, aimed at promoting decarbonization in the fast-growing Asian region. Southeast Asia is a center of economic and emissions growth, and efforts to decarbonize will have a huge impact on regional and global progress on climate action, climate and energy experts pointed out. All members ...