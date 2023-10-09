Japan, Australia agree to ensure stable supply of LNG, coal

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and Australia agreed Sunday to ensure a stable supply of energy resources such as liquefied natural gas and coal from Australia to the resource-poor Asian nation, amid Tokyo's concerns over Canberra's changing energy policies. Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura met in Melbourne with his Australian counterpart Don Farrell for the fifth Japan-Australia Ministerial Economic Dialogue. They were joined by Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen and Resources Minister Madeleine King. Nishimura told reporters after the meeting that they "agreed to ensure a s...