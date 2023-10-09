Football: Morita nets winner as Sporting see off Arouca

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Hidemasa Morita's first goal of the season delivered a 2-1 home win for his 10-man Sporting Lisbon over Arouca in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday. Morita's side-footed volley off Pedro Goncalves' left-wing cross in the 68th minute secured Sporting all three points at Estadio Jose Alvalade as they remained top of the table on 22 points, a point ahead of second-place Benfica. Viktor Gyokeres volleyed home the 31st-minute opener for the home side but they went a man down two minutes to the break when Ousmane Diomande received his second yellow. Rafael Mujica leveled for Ar...