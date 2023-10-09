Kishida vows to support AI development in next economic package

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday that a part of an upcoming economic package, to be drawn up possibly by the end of the month, will include measures to boost the development of artificial intelligence.

Kishida made the remarks at the ongoing Internet Governance Forum in Kyoto, western Japan. The outcome of the discussions will be utilized in the Hiroshima AI Process, in which the Group of Seven industrialized nations will establish rules on AI-related topics to avoid the misuse of the technology.

The prime minister said the government will earmark funds to also facilitate the inc...