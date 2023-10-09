Basketball: Watanabe ready to make impact for title-chasing Suns

Newsfrom Japan

A confident Yuta Watanabe said Sunday he is ready to contribute to an NBA championship push this season with the Phoenix Suns. The 28-year-old Akatsuki Japan standout played a team-high 30 minutes for the Suns in a 130-126 overtime win against the Detroit Pistons in their preseason matchup at Little Caesars Arena, logging 10 points, five rebounds and two steals. Having fought to establish himself during previous NBA stops in Memphis and Brooklyn, Watanabe arrived in Phoenix this offseason with the assurance of a two-year contract and a clearly defined role. With the Suns roster built around th...