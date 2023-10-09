Women’s employment expert Goldin wins Nobel economics prize

Newsfrom Japan

Claudia Goldin, a labor economist based in the United States, won this year’s Nobel Prize in economics “for having advanced our understanding of women’s labor market outcomes,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Monday.

Noting the gender gap in pay and female underrepresentation in the global workforce, the academy said Goldin, a Harvard University professor and an economic historian, demonstrated how and why gender differences in earnings and employment rates have changed over time by collecting over 200 years of data from the United States.

“Thanks to Claudia Goldin’s groundbreaking ...